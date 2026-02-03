Todd Monken: Jim Schwartz is an outstanding DC, but it’s inappropriate to comment on status

The Browns want to keep Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, which team owner Jimmy Haslam has made clear since firing former head coach Kevin Stefanski last month.

But with new head coach Todd Monken now in place, it’s still unclear whether Schwartz — who is still under contract with Cleveland — will be back.

Monken, Haslam, and General Manager Andrew Berry were all asked about Schwartz’s possible return on Tuesday. But led by Monken, all three noted that Schwartz’s status is a subject for another day.

Monken noted that he had talked with Schwartz, but didn’t divulge anything further about their discussion.

“First of all, I think Jim is an outstanding defensive coordinator — I think we all would agree with that,” Monken said. “But I think it’s a little inappropriate for me to comment about that at this time.”

Irrespective of Schwartz’s status, Monken noted that he does not plan on changing Cleveland’s defensive scheme.

“It’s been a bitch — I apologize — to go against this defense six times over the last three years. Schematically, and more importantly, the players, because ultimately it’s a players’ game,” Monken said.

“My anticipation is we’re not going to change the system,” Monken later added. "[It’s] very difficult to go against. I’m not planning on changing the system. We’re built for the system that they’re in currently. I’m not going to get into staffing, because that’s not at this time to get into that. But they can rest assured that we’re going to keep the same system. We’re still going to let them attack. We’re still going to let them play free. I can’t see any other way. They’re a big reason why I took this job — the defensive players.”

As Monken made clear, it’s the players who are his focus, not the defensive coordinator.

“I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz,” Monken said. “I have a lot of respect for Jim Schwartz, as I would hope he has for me. But I took it because of the players that are here, the ownership, Andrew Berry, and the ability to build this roster from the ground up on the offensive side.

“So, and I said this to the other guys, I didn’t think I’d say it, but I’m gonna say it — when I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz, I was chipping Myles Garrett. And when I was sliding a protection to the outside backers or Grant Delpit, they were blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection to the players. And when I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that’s who I was worried about throwing at.”