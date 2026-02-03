 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tish_260203.jpg
Goodell: NFL will look into Tisch-Epstein ties
nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tish_260203.jpg
Goodell: NFL will look into Tisch-Epstein ties
nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Sam Darnold stands in the pocket and faces the pressure like an elite QB

  
Published February 3, 2026 02:16 PM

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel knows his defense is going to have a tough time rattling Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

Vrabel said on Tuesday morning that he is impressed with the way Darnold handles pressure, and that he’s not a quarterback who struggles with the pass rush closing in.

“I think he’s handled it well,” Vrabel said. “There’s a willingness to stand in the pocket and there’s a willingness to progress through. His courage to stand in there, the Rams nailed him and he completed an unbelievable pass to Cooper [Kupp] on the sideline. He didn’t shy away, didn’t duck, didn’t fade back, he stood there and faced the fire, which is what you have to do in this league if you’re going to be an elite quarterback.”

Darnold was sacked on a career-high 7.7 percent of his sacks during the regular season, so he certainly takes plenty of hits. But Vrabel is impressed with how Darnold keeps getting back up.