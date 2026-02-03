 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Macdonald: Seahawks made a pact to be a great defense, no matter what it takes

  
Published February 3, 2026 04:21 PM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald says he knew he could build a great defense in Seattle, but it took some time for that plan to come to fruition.

Macdonald, who became the Seahawks’ head coach in 2024, pointed to Week 11 of that season, when the Seahawks went on the road and beat the 49ers in San Francisco, as the time when he really felt like his defensive players had fully bought in to the kind of defense he wanted them to be.

“We made a pact with each other, we’re going to be a great defense no matter what it takes,” Macdonald said. “They bought in. It didn’t happen overnight, but that’s the type of dedication it takes, moving in the same direction, to make this thing come to life. You’ve got to stop people, you’ve got to keep points off the board, you’ve got to control field position, you’ve got to affect quarterbacks, all those things are really important to win football games.”

The Seahawks have become a great defense, one that Macdonald hopes will put together its definitive performance in Super Bowl LX.