Mike Macdonald: Seahawks made a pact to be a great defense, no matter what it takes

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald says he knew he could build a great defense in Seattle, but it took some time for that plan to come to fruition.

Macdonald, who became the Seahawks’ head coach in 2024, pointed to Week 11 of that season, when the Seahawks went on the road and beat the 49ers in San Francisco, as the time when he really felt like his defensive players had fully bought in to the kind of defense he wanted them to be.

“We made a pact with each other, we’re going to be a great defense no matter what it takes,” Macdonald said. “They bought in. It didn’t happen overnight, but that’s the type of dedication it takes, moving in the same direction, to make this thing come to life. You’ve got to stop people, you’ve got to keep points off the board, you’ve got to control field position, you’ve got to affect quarterbacks, all those things are really important to win football games.”

The Seahawks have become a great defense, one that Macdonald hopes will put together its definitive performance in Super Bowl LX.