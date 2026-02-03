Micah Parsons sad his relationship with Jerry Jones fell apart

Micah Parsons’ relationship with the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones came to a bitter and disappointing end when the team traded him to Green Bay last August. While the edge rusher said he has nothing to be mad about since he “went to another historic organization” that paid him “a historic amount,” Parsons does regret that contract negotiations became personal.

“I just wish some of those things never happened. You know what I mean?,” Parsons told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS Cowboys. “I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak. And I wish he hadn’t compromised our relationship. I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point until this offseason, and it’s sad that it went to shit like that.”

Parsons’ relationship with Jones will never be the same, although Parsons claims he holds no animosity toward his former owner.

“I don’t know about Jerry, but I have no bad blood,” Parsons said. “If I saw Jerry today, I would shake hands with him and say thank you for the opportunity I had to be a Cowboy.”

While Parsons may have forgiven, he has not forgotten.

Jones thought they had a handshake deal on “term, amount, guarantees,” without Parsons’ agent present. Parsons eventually directed the Cowboys to deal directly with his agent, David Mulugheta. Parsons said that March 18 meeting was the last time he talked to Jones.

Parsons and Jones have feuded publicly since, with Jones insisting the Cowboys won the Aug. 28 trade.

“There’s only two people who know the real truth — me and Jerry Jones,” Parsons said. “I’m not mad or anything. I went to another historic organization. I got paid a historic amount. So I got really nothing to be mad about in this world.”

Parsons spent four seasons in Dallas and made four Pro Bowls and 52.5 sacks.