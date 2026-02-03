Mike LaFleur won’t address Arizona’s QB situation but has “a lot of respect” for Kyler Murray

It is expected that Kyler Murray has played his final game in Arizona.

The Cardinals are thought to be moving on from their quarterback after seven seasons and one playoff game. Murray played only five games in 2025.

New coach Mike LaFleur isn’t ready to address the quarterback position yet, though.

“We’ve got to go back and talk about all these decisions — quarterback, O-line, specialists,” LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Everything. It’s our job and for these players to build the best roster at each position. Those are conversations we will have, and I am looking forward in about 45 minutes getting after it.”

Murray spent much of the 2025 season on injured reserve with a foot injury. He missed nine games in 2023.

The Cardinals are 38-48-1 in his starts.

LaFleur said he has “touched base” with Murray since landing the job.

“I’ll say this, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play Murray],” LaFleur said. “I have a lot of respect for him as a player. He was never a fun challenge to go against.”

Murray, Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis are under contract with the team for 2026. Thus, the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for 2026 might not be on the roster.

Whoever the starter is, LaFleur will call the plays.

LaFleur did not call the plays the past three seasons as offensive coordinator of the Rams.

“I missed it,” said LaFleur, who was the play caller for two seasons with the Jets.