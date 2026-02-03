Devin Lloyd: No contract talks with Jaguars yet

The Jaguars set linebacker Devin Lloyd up for a contract year by declining his fifth-year option ahead of the 2025 season and Lloyd made the most of the chance to show his value to the league.

Lloyd was named a second-team All-Pro after recording 81 tackles, five interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for the AFC South champions. With a projected franchise tag number of over $28 million for linebackers, Lloyd is likely to re-sign with the Jags or hit free agency as one of the top off-ball linebackers in March.

While speaking with NFL.com from the Pro Bowl this week, Lloyd said he has had “no talks” with the Jaguars yet and shared his thoughts about what he’d like to see happen come the offseason.

“I want to be where God wants me to be,” Lloyd said. “For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there. And so, for me, it’s just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that’s the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot.”

Lloyd’s play in Anthony Campanile’s defense this season is likely to create interest in his return to the Jaguars but the numbers will have to fit in order for him to pass on the chance to see what he could make on the open market.