Report: Bo Hardegree to join Bills as QBs coach

The Bills are bringing in a new quarterbacks coach.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Buffalo is hiring former Tennessee quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree for the role.

Hardegree served as an interim play caller in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he took over after the Raiders fired Luke Getsy midway through the season. In 2025, he took over play-calling from then-head coach Brian Callahan and kept it once Callahan was fired.

Hardegree, 41, has also served as an offensive assistant coach for the Broncos, Bears, Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots.

He will replace Ronald Curry, who held the role for each of the last two seasons. There’s been no word on whether or not Curry will remain with the organization in a different role or if he’s headed elsewhere.