Raiders have requested to interview Broncos assistant Davis Webb

The Raiders have requested an interview with Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It will be the 30-year-old Webb’s first head coaching interview.

Webb spent six seasons as an NFL backup quarterback before Sean Payton hired him as an assistant in 2023. He has worked with Russell Wilson and Bo Nix in his three seasons in Denver.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek is a former Broncos’ scout.

The Raiders also will interview Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as they seek to replace Pete Carroll, whom they fired Monday.