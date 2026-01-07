 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: 'All I ever needed was an opportunity'
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions 'need a new offensive coordinator'

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Raiders have requested to interview Broncos assistant Davis Webb

  
Published January 6, 2026 10:06 PM

The Raiders have requested an interview with Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It will be the 30-year-old Webb’s first head coaching interview.

Webb spent six seasons as an NFL backup quarterback before Sean Payton hired him as an assistant in 2023. He has worked with Russell Wilson and Bo Nix in his three seasons in Denver.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek is a former Broncos’ scout.

The Raiders also will interview Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as they seek to replace Pete Carroll, whom they fired Monday.