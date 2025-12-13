NFL fines De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright for “violent gesture”

The rash of Week 13 “nose wipe” fines did not completely wipe out the celebration for Week 14.

The NFL has fined Dolphins running backs De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright for a “violent gesture” following Achane’s first-quarter, 13-yard touchdown run against the Jets. Achane was fined $8,238; Wright was fined $6,388.

The game broadcast showed a group of Dolphins players initially sitting around a campfire, with the ball serving as the flame. After they got up, Achane and Wright engaged in a two-man celebration that included both of them performing the nose wipe before holding out both hands like guns and holstering them.

It’s possible the fine covers both actions. It’s also possible that, because the thumbs remained steady, the back end of the celebration wasn’t regarded as the simulation of a handgun. (And, yes, the line for finger guns apparently does hinge on thumb movement, or lack thereof.)

Regardless, the forbidden “nose wipe” is unmistakable. Given that the league issued five fines for that move in Week 13, Achane and Wright likely were sanctioned at least in part for something that was neither a pick nor a scratch.