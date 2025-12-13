 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright for “violent gesture”

  
Published December 13, 2025 05:03 PM

The rash of Week 13 “nose wipe” fines did not completely wipe out the celebration for Week 14.

The NFL has fined Dolphins running backs De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright for a “violent gesture” following Achane’s first-quarter, 13-yard touchdown run against the Jets. Achane was fined $8,238; Wright was fined $6,388.

The game broadcast showed a group of Dolphins players initially sitting around a campfire, with the ball serving as the flame. After they got up, Achane and Wright engaged in a two-man celebration that included both of them performing the nose wipe before holding out both hands like guns and holstering them.

It’s possible the fine covers both actions. It’s also possible that, because the thumbs remained steady, the back end of the celebration wasn’t regarded as the simulation of a handgun. (And, yes, the line for finger guns apparently does hinge on thumb movement, or lack thereof.)

Regardless, the forbidden “nose wipe” is unmistakable. Given that the league issued five fines for that move in Week 13, Achane and Wright likely were sanctioned at least in part for something that was neither a pick nor a scratch.