With tag deadline coming later today, will there be more than two?

The NFL is a deadline-driven business. And an important annual deadline arrives today.

The two-week window for applying the franchise or transition tag closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

There’s really no reason for a two-week period. All that matters is the end, not the beginning. And while there’s some value in applying the tag before the Scouting Combine as a way to short-circuit tampering efforts, only two teams put the word out before things got rolling in Indianapolis that key players would be off-limits — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and Cowboys receiver George Pickens.

Will there be more? Obviously, if any will happen, it will happen today.

The players to watch are Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (and, if they work out a deal with him today, Colts receiver Alec Pierce), Jets running back Breece Hall, and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

If no additional tags are applied, it will be the second straight year with only two. And the two applied in 2025 were the fewest since 2006.

Time will tell. And the clock is ticking. We’ll know at 4:00 p.m. ET who is, and isn’t, blocked from the open market by the franchise or transition tag.