Eagles sign DE A.J. Epenesa, OG Michael Jordan

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa finally has a new home.

Three months after the Browns backed out of a deal to sign Epenesa, he signed with the Eagles on Wednesday. The team also announced the signing of offensive guard Michael Jordan.

In corresponding moves, the Eagles waived linebackers Chandler Martin and Isiah King.

Epenesa visited the Dolphins and Bears after a failed physical prompted the Browns to withdraw their contract offer on March 29.

Epenesa had a concussion, a pectoral injury, a foot injury and a neck injury last season. He still played 16 regular-season games in 2025, recording 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He also played the divisional playoff game despite being listed on the injury report with a neck injury.

A second-round pick in 2020, Epenesa has spent his career with the Bills. He has appeared in 91 regular-season games, with 19 starts, and has totaled 24 sacks.

Jordan entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He also has played with the Panthers and Patriots and was with the Bucs last season when he appeared in 11 games with nine starts.

For his career, Jordan has played 78 games, with 49 starts.