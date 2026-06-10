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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Dolphins C Aaron Brewer agrees to a three-year extension

  
Published June 10, 2026 05:49 PM

Center Aaron Brewer has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million extension with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes $37 million guaranteed.

Las Vegas’ Tyler Linderbaum has an annual average of $27 million, and Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey is at $18 million a season.

Brewer was in the final year of his deal, scheduled to make $1.215 million in base salary after the team reworked the contract this offseason.

Brewer, 28, made second-team All-Pro last season in his second season with the Dolphins.