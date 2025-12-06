 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
It’s a Big Shield giveaway weekend

  
Published December 6, 2025 10:43 AM

It’s been a few weeks. I have no explanation or excuse, other than I’ve forgotten to do it.

Time to make amends. This weekend, five signed, personalized copies of Big Shield are up for grabs. No purchase necessary.

Just send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this (and only this) subject line: “Week 14 2025 Big Shield giveaway.” I’ll pick five winners and send out the books by next Friday. (The flood of emails will be a welcome break from the “Hey, asshole, where’s Friday’s PFT Live?” messages.)

And, yes, there are multiple purposes for this post. It’s also a reminder that you can buy Big Shield and three other novels (Father of Mine, Son of Mine, On Our Way Home) for only 99 cents, in ebook form. Print copies are extremely affordable, too. On Our Way Home, an excellent Christmas/Festivus gift (far better than a football), is only $9.99. The others are $14.99.

If you’ve made it this far into this specific blurb, here’s another tidbit. The next free On Our Way Home ebook day will be Monday, December 8. (It runs on Pacific time, so you can get it for $0.00 from 3:00 a.m. ET Monday to 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday.)

Finally, you can read any/some/all of the four novels at no charge on Kindle Unlimited. More than 500,000 pages of the various books have been consumed that way.

Five hundred thousand? I should probably talk to Bezos about increasing the royalties. Anybody got his number?