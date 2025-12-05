David Montgomery’s 35-yard run gives Lions a 17-6 lead

The Lions have stretched their lead to 17-6.

David Montgomery ran 35 yards to the end zone on a second-and-10 play with 4:27 remaining in the first half.

The Lions got good field position after Jack Campbell forced a Jake Ferguson fumble and Brian Branch recovered for the Lions at the Detroit 47.

Detroit opened the drive with a holding penalty on Dan Skipper and Tate Ratledge had a false start. They overcame a first-and-25.

Jameson Williams caught a 25-yard pass from Jared Goff on second down to reset the downs.

Goff now is 10-of-16 for 122 yards, with Jahmyr Gibbs catching four passes for 45 yards. Gibbs has the Lions’ other touchdown on a 1-yard run.