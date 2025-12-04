Thursday Night Football: Jadeveon Clowney is inactive; Amon-Ra St. Brown will play

The Cowboys won’t have edge rusher Jadevon Clowney, but the Lions will have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Clowney went through a pregame workout to test his injured hamstring, but it wasn’t healed enough to get him on the field.

He had two sacks on Thanksgiving Day, and his absence will leave Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dante Fowler and Sam Williams to pick up the slack.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Jay Toia, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle).

The Lions will have St. Brown, who did not practice this week with an ankle injury.

He has 75 receptions for 884 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The Lions’ inactives are wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), tight end Hayden Rucci, offensive guard Kayode Awosika (foot), defensive lineman Tyler Lacy and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.