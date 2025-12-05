Jahmyr Gibbs gives Lions a 10-3 lead

The Lions had a safety taken away by replay, but the Cowboys had to punt out of the end zone. Detroit used the short field to go 42 yards in six plays for a 10-3 lead.

Tom Kennedy returned Bryan Anger’s punt 21 yards to the Dallas 42.

The big play in the possession was Jared Goff’s 26-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Cowboys 8. Jameson Williams ran for 7 yards to the 1, and Jahmyr Gibbs, on a clearing block by offensive lineman Tate Ratledge on Sam Williams, plowed into the end zone.

The Lions have outgained the Cowboys 93 to 41 after one quarter of play.

Goff is 7-of-10 for 76 yards, and Gibbs has three carries for 18 yards and three catches for 32 yards.

Dak Prescott is 5-of-7 for 33 yards.

The Lions have ruled out safety Thomas Harper, who was accidentally hit in the head by the thigh of George Pickens.