Cowboys cut Lions’ lead to 30-27

  
Published December 4, 2025 11:00 PM

The Cowboys have pulled themselves up and are back in the game.

They have outscored the Lions 18-3 since early in the third quarter and trail only 30-27.

Detroit had a bust in its secondary, leaving Ryan Flournoy wide open for an easy 42-yard touchdown reception with 9:52 left in regulation. Jake Ferguson caught the 2-point conversion pass.

The Lions have gotten only a field goal since leading 27-9 following their first possession of the second half.

Dallas has now outgained the Lions 321 to 317.

Dak Prescott is 23-of-32 for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys are playing the second half without CeeDee Lamb, who left with a concussion.