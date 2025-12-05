CeeDee Lamb leaves with concussion as Cowboys cut deficit to 27-16

The Cowboys had three field goals in the first half and after opening the second half with a turnover, they faced a 27-9 deficit. Javonte Williams got them in the end zone with 10:41 remaining in the third quarter.

That has cut the Cowboys’ deficit to 27-16.

If Dallas is going to come back, though, it is going to do it without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is ruled out with a concussion.

With 12:42 remaining in the third quarter, Lamb elevated in an attempt to make a spectacular catch. He landed on his head.

It didn’t take long for the neurologist to rule out Lamb for the rest of the game.

Lamb finishes with six catches for 122 yards.