Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jahmyr Gibbs gets Lions into field goal range for early 3-0 lead

  
Published December 4, 2025 08:24 PM

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is off to a fast start tonight in Detroit.

Gibbs had a 19-yard run and a 26-yard reception on the Lions’ first possession, and although Detroit stalled once Gibbs got into the red zone, his big plays were enough to get into field goal range, and the Lions took an early 3-0 lead.

The Lions’ first play was a seven-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, a welcome sight for Lions fans after St. Brown suffered an ankle injury a week ago.

It’s a big game for both the Lions and Cowboys, who are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, and the Lions’ offense got off to a promising start.