Jahmyr Gibbs gets Lions into field goal range for early 3-0 lead

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is off to a fast start tonight in Detroit.

Gibbs had a 19-yard run and a 26-yard reception on the Lions’ first possession, and although Detroit stalled once Gibbs got into the red zone, his big plays were enough to get into field goal range, and the Lions took an early 3-0 lead.

The Lions’ first play was a seven-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, a welcome sight for Lions fans after St. Brown suffered an ankle injury a week ago.

It’s a big game for both the Lions and Cowboys, who are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, and the Lions’ offense got off to a promising start.