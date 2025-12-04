Geno Smith returns to full participation, but Maxx Crosby downgraded to DNP

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice.

Smith has a foot injury that limited him on Wednesday.

He played all 48 snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers.

Smith has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,532 yards with 15 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant after limited work on Wednesday.

Offensive guard Dylan Parham (back) returned to practice as a limited participant, and linebacker Jamal Adams (knee) sat out Thursday after full participation on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (ankle) remained limited on Thursday.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), tight end Michael Mayer (ankle), and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion) missed the session for a second consecutive day.