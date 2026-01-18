 Skip navigation
49ers averaged 8.7 points a game vs. Seahawks, 27.5 points a game vs. rest of NFL

  
Published January 18, 2026 09:16 AM

The 49ers had a good offense this season. But the Seahawks had a better defense.

After Seattle ended San Francisco’s season with a dominant win in the divisional round of the playoffs, the numbers are in: The 49ers scored a total of 26 points in three games against the Seahawks, or 8.7 points per game. In their other 16 games, the 49ers scored a total of 440 points, or 27.5 points per game.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and four interceptions against the Seahawks; he threw 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions against all other teams.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan will surely spend a lot of time this offseason studying Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense, and trying to figure out why the 49ers’ usually strong attack was shut down by their division rivals.