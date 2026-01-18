 Skip navigation
Eagles interviewed Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 18, 2026 11:05 AM

The Eagles looked to the staff of one of their former offensive coordinators as they look to fill that role on Nick Sirianni’s staff for the 2026 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Eagles interviewed Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on Saturday. Colts head coach Shane Steichen was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for two years before landing the Colts job in 2023.

Cooter was on the Eagles’ staff with Steichen as a consultant in 2021. He moved on to Jacksonville for a year before joining Steichen in Indianapolis. He was also the Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

While Cooter is interviewing for a job with the same title, the Eagles coordinator job would offer him the opportunity to call plays. Steichen handles those duties for the Colts and Breer reports that the Colts are open to letting Cooter leave for an opportunity to take on those responsibilities.