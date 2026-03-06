Paramount plans to keep NFL rights “for the foreseeable future”

An uptick in news items regarding the future of NFL rights has occurred in recent days, at a time when the football-following world is more focused on more pressing concerns, like free agency and the draft.

It’s time to start creating space for some of the nuggets that have caught my eye, on a last-in first-out basis.

Here’s the most recent thing that activated the PFT radar: Paramount Skydance chair & CEO David Ellison said in an appearance on CNBC that he anticipates the relationship between CBS and the NFL will continue “for the foreseeable future.”

The current CBS deal runs through 2033. However, the NFL undoubtedly will exercise its prerogative to pull the plug four years early, pushing the expiration date to the 2029 season.

Via Sports Business Journal, Ellison called the NFL “one of our most important partners, and we plan for them to stay one of our most important partners having just delivered a historic season in partnership with them.”

As to any ongoing negotiations, including the possibility of the NFL seeking a significant increase in revenue from NFL broadcast rights, Ellison declined comment.

“What I can tell you is we do plan to continue our relationship and I do believe we have planned accordingly there,” Ellison said.

The current broadcast partners are CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC, Fox, and Prime Video. The league has carved off one- and two-game packages for YouTube and Netflix. YouTube TV has the Sunday Ticket product.

However the next wave of broadcast deals plays out, the league expects more. Given the value of the recent NBA deals, it’s a more than reasonable expectation.