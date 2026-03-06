 Skip navigation
Report: Colts are trying to trade Zaire Franklin

  
Published March 5, 2026 07:37 PM

The Colts are talking with teams about a trade for linebacker Zaire Franklin, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team is $4.71 million over the $301.2 million salary cap, according to overthecap.com, and must comply by the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Franklin has no guaranteed money left on the three-year, $31.26 million contract extension he signed before the 2024 season. He is scheduled to count $8.255 million against the cap, and the Colts will save $5.755 million if they part ways.

Franklin, 29, made his only Pro Bowl in 2024 when he led the NFL in tackles with 173 and 3.5 sacks. (Tackles are an unofficial statistic.)

He totaled 125 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and five passes defensed in 2024.

Franklin has missed only one game in his NFL career.

The Cowboys are a team to watch as they need linebackers for the switch to the 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.