 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KC Concepcion decided not to skip Scouting Combine media over his stutter

  
Published March 5, 2026 06:18 PM

Former Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion decided to embrace the media portion of the Scouting Combine despite a stutter. He previously addressed the situation on social media.

On Thursday, he appeared on NFL Network to explain why he did it.

He said he was thinking about not appearing at the podium or participating in interviews. He said he decided to be a “role model” for people who can’t speak in front of large crowds and who lack the confidence to try.

It’s admirable that Concepcion embraced his speech impediment. It’s part of who he is, and millions have similar issues. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Concepcion’s willingness to speak in his own unique voice will inspire others who have such struggles to remain true to who and what they are.

The courage and grace to be his true and authentic self is a sign of the kind of character that any organization should be looking for.