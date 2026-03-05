KC Concepcion decided not to skip Scouting Combine media over his stutter

Former Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion decided to embrace the media portion of the Scouting Combine despite a stutter. He previously addressed the situation on social media.

On Thursday, he appeared on NFL Network to explain why he did it.

He said he was thinking about not appearing at the podium or participating in interviews. He said he decided to be a “role model” for people who can’t speak in front of large crowds and who lack the confidence to try.

It’s admirable that Concepcion embraced his speech impediment. It’s part of who he is, and millions have similar issues. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Concepcion’s willingness to speak in his own unique voice will inspire others who have such struggles to remain true to who and what they are.

The courage and grace to be his true and authentic self is a sign of the kind of character that any organization should be looking for.