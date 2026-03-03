 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KC Concepcion hopes to inspire others with speech impediments

  
Published March 2, 2026 08:07 PM

Former Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion has a stutter. More than three millions Americans do.

It didn’t stop him from fully participating in the aspects of the Scouting Combine that rely on verbal communication, including a press conference and interviews with (among others) PFT Live.

Concepcion later addressed his stutter on social media.

“I just wanna say something if you have a speech impediment there is nothing wrong with us,” Concepcion said, via ESPN. “I have had this stutter since I can remember talking. This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this. I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up who may be afraid and not confident in yourself. I stand with you.

“This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world. I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews. Don’t let an outside person’s thoughts, opinions get in the way of you being great and of you achieving something in life.

“I am blessed to be in the position that I am in and I want to help give back to those who are scared to speak up who aren’t as confident. I stand with you. I will always stand with you. We are different for a reason. God has blessed my life in a way I couldn’t even imagine in this past year. I love y’all and support y’all as we climb this mountain together.”

Amen to all of that. Plenty of us have or have had a speech impediment. Some (like the one I had as a child) can be cured easily. Some cannot be.

Those who have never had one can’t understand what it means, or how it feels. Kudos to Concepcion for being open about it, and for using it to inspire others who deal with the affliction.