Report: Steelers are expected to speak to Mike McCarthy about head coaching job

Former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is from Pittsburgh and a report on Sunday says that he’s on the radar of the hometown team as they look for Mike Tomlin’s successor.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to speak to McCarthy as part of their search for a new head coach. McCarthy’s name also popped up in the Giants’ and Titans’ searches, but he won’t be joining the Giants as they’ve already hired John Harbaugh.

McCarthy’s addition to the Steelers’ list of candidates comes a few days after Steelers owner Art Rooney II was asked about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has not made his plans for 2026 known at this point, but Rooney noted that the quarterback came to the Steelers to play for Tomlin and that Tomlin’s departure “will most likely affect his decision.”

Rodgers and McCarthy have a lot of history together. Rodgers was the Packers’ starting quarterback from 2008 through McCarthy’s firing during the 2018 season and the duo won Super Bowl XLV during that run. McCarthy getting the Steelers’ job would undoubtedly lead to questions about the chances of them joining up for another run.