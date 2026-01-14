Art Rooney II on Aaron Rodgers’ future: He came here to play for Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin won’t be with the Steelers for the 2026 season and it doesn’t sound like Steelers owner Art Rooney II expects Aaron Rodgers to be in Pittsburgh either.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers and said before the season that he was pretty sure it would be his final year as a player in the NFL. Rodgers hedged on that as the year wound down and he said after Monday’s loss that he is not going to rush to make any emotional decisions about his future.

On Wednesday, Rooney was asked at a press conference if he believes Tomlin’s decision to step down will impact any thoughts Rodgers might have about a second season with the team.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike, so I think it will most likely affect his decision,” Rooney said.

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and sixth-round Will Howard under contract for the 2026 season and Rooney said he’s “sure the quarterback position will be an important part of this discussion with the candidates” to succeed Tomlin.