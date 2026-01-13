Aaron Rodgers: “I’m not gonna make any emotional decisions”

Monday night’s playoff loss may have been the last game for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We won’t know the answer for now.

In his post-game press conference after the Steelers fell to the Texans, 30-6, Rodgers wasn’t ready to talk about the future.

“I’m not gonna make any emotional decisions,” Rodgers said. “Disappointed, you know, obviously, it was such a fun year. You know, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun, been a great year. You know, overall in my life in the last year, and this is, you know, a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over.”

He then was asked whether he wants to continue to play for the Steelers.

“I’m not gonna talk about that,” Rodgers said.

He said he plans to “get away” and then “have the right conversations.”

Rodgers was asked whether he entered the game thinking it could be his last one.

“I’ve answered this before,” Rodgers said. “Every game could be my final game.”

If it was Rodgers’s last game, he finished with 17 completions in 33 attempts, for 146 yards and an interception that became a touchdown for the Texans. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

It’s hard to imagine that Rodgers will go out with his last NFL pass being a pick six. He’ll be a free agent in March. He has said he may have another option or two, if he doesn’t return to Pittsburgh.

Of course, the first question in Pittsburgh is whether coach Mike Tomlin will be back. If not, it’s hard to imagine Rodgers being back, either.