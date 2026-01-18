Seahawks increase lead to 34-6 in third quarter

The Seahawks are rolling toward the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle has added 10 points on its first two drives of the second half, increasing its lead to 34-6 over the 49ers with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers opened the second half by turning the ball over on downs on a 14-yard sack of Brock Purdy by Leonard Williams. The Seahawks went 36 yards in eight plays, with Jason Myers kicking a 24-yard field goal.

On the 49ers’ next possession, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones intercepted Purdy.

Six plays and 47 yards later, the Seahawks were in the end zone with Kenneth Walker running 15 yards for a touchdown. It was Walker’s second touchdown of the night, and he has 14 carries for 79 yards.

Sam Darnold is 12-of-17 for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks’ scoring drives have covered 44, 42, 80, 36 and 47 yards.