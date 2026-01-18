If Patriots advance, they’ll face their former backup QB, Jarrett Stidham

Saturday’s stunning AFC division-round game between the Bills and Broncos carried an even more stunning post-script.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix has a broken ankle, and he’s done for the year.

Enter Jarrett Stidham, a 29-year-old career backup who has four career starts in seven NFL seasons.

And if the Patriots beat the Texans to advance to the AFC Championship, Stidham will be facing the team that made him a fourth-round pick in 2019, Tom Brady’s final year in New England.

Stidham played sparingly during his three years with the Patriots. In 2020, Cam Newton started 15 games, with Brian Hoyer starting one. In 2021, Stidham missed much of the season after offseason back surgery, eventually landing at No. 3 on the depth chart, behind Mac Jones and Hoyer.

Stidham was traded to the Raiders in 2022. He started two late-season games after Derek Carr was benched for financial reasons. A year later, in his first year with the Broncos, Stidham started two late-season games after Russell Wilson was benched for financial reasons.

Next Sunday, Stidham will have the biggest start of his career, by far. And it could come against the team that drafted him and employed him for three seasons. Or, alternatively, he’ll be facing the best defense in the entire NFL.