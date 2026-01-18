 Skip navigation
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Seahawks LT Charles Cross is questionable to return with foot injury

  
Published January 17, 2026 10:55 PM

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross returned Saturday night, playing for the first time since a Dec. 14 game against the Colts. He missed three games with a hamstring injury.

Cross, though, didn’t make it through the third quarter against the 49ers.

He injured his foot and is questionable to return.

It seems unlikely, given that the Seahawks lead 41-6, that Cross would return even if given the green light. His injury will bear watching this week, though.

Josh Jones, who replaced Cross for three games, is inactive tonight with a knee injury. Undrafted rookie Amari Kight has replaced Cross tonight.

The Seahawks padded their lead with 12:43 remaining in the fourth quarter when Kenneth Walker scored his third touchdown of the night. He ran for a 6-yard score, giving him 19 carries for 116 yards.