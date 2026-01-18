Seahawks LT Charles Cross is questionable to return with foot injury

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross returned Saturday night, playing for the first time since a Dec. 14 game against the Colts. He missed three games with a hamstring injury.

Cross, though, didn’t make it through the third quarter against the 49ers.

He injured his foot and is questionable to return.

It seems unlikely, given that the Seahawks lead 41-6, that Cross would return even if given the green light. His injury will bear watching this week, though.

Josh Jones, who replaced Cross for three games, is inactive tonight with a knee injury. Undrafted rookie Amari Kight has replaced Cross tonight.

The Seahawks padded their lead with 12:43 remaining in the fourth quarter when Kenneth Walker scored his third touchdown of the night. He ran for a 6-yard score, giving him 19 carries for 116 yards.