Aaron Rodgers: I’m pretty sure this is it

It’s going to be one last ride for Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

In a Tuesday interview with the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers revealed that he’s likely to retire after spending the coming season with the Steelers.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on it or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love, and fun, and peace for the career that I’ve had.

“I mean, I’ve played 20 freaking years. It’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL? With Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership, and great guys, and a city that expects you to win.”

Rodgers, 41, officially signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh earlier this month, ending a flirtation that had lasted throughout the offseason.

With this revelation, it now means that the Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Chargers, Bears, Ravens, Lions, and Browns will all be a part of Rodgers’ season-long goodbye, as those are the teams the Steelers will play on the road. Pittsburgh will also host Green Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, setting up a potentially emotional showdown against the team that Rodgers spent the vast majority of his decades-long career with.

The Steelers — who usually play their starters in the preseason — will also play the Jaguars and the Panthers on the road in August.