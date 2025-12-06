Mike McDaniel: We’re playing the Jets not the weather

With the temperature in New Jersey expected to be around 40 degrees on Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s record in chilly weather came up this week.

Tagovailoa is 0-7 in games when the temperature is below 46 degrees, but that poor record is mitigated by how well things have gone for him against the Jets over the course of his career. The Dolphins are 6-0 in games that Tagovailoa has started against their AFC East mates and head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized the opponent rather than the weather at a Friday press conference.

“I think each team’s unique to itself. Not disregarding it, but you have to make sure opponent is the Jets not the weather,” McDaniel said. “I think we have a lot of reasons to not have any concern for elements of temperature and moisture. Realistically, these guys have all played football in those elements. It will be about playing the Jets and it won’t be about playing the cold.”

One thing that should help this Dolphins team in any kind of inclement weather is their running game. De’Von Achane was named the AFC offensive player of the month for November in recognition of his role as the centerpiece of an attack that has produced 530 yards over the team’s three-game winning streak.