Tua Tagovailoa will try to keep winning streak going, snap cold weather struggles this Sunday

The Dolphins have shown some spark by winning their last three games and they’ll be trying to extend that streak against the Jets in New Jersey on Sunday.

Their AFC East rivals won’t be the only opponent staring back at them, however. It is currently expected to be around 40 degrees when Sunday’s game kicks off at MetLife Stadium and that kind of weather has been trouble for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post notes that the Dolphins are 0-7 in games started by Tagovailoa when it is 46 degrees or lower at kickoff.

“It’s a mentality, it’s a mindset,” Tagovailoa said. “This is what we get paid to do – to play football regardless of if it’s raining, it’s snowing, it’s sleeting, it’s hot, it’s cold. Regardless, we’ve got to go out there and play and do our jobs.”

The Dolphins will be in Pittsburgh in Week 15 and they’ll close out the season in New England, so this probably won’t be the only time Tagovailoa has to face down the elements and his ability to do so will determine if the current winning streak can blossom into a real push for a playoff spot before Week 18 is in the books.