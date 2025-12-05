 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa will try to keep winning streak going, snap cold weather struggles this Sunday

  
Published December 5, 2025 09:41 AM

The Dolphins have shown some spark by winning their last three games and they’ll be trying to extend that streak against the Jets in New Jersey on Sunday.

Their AFC East rivals won’t be the only opponent staring back at them, however. It is currently expected to be around 40 degrees when Sunday’s game kicks off at MetLife Stadium and that kind of weather has been trouble for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post notes that the Dolphins are 0-7 in games started by Tagovailoa when it is 46 degrees or lower at kickoff.

“It’s a mentality, it’s a mindset,” Tagovailoa said. “This is what we get paid to do – to play football regardless of if it’s raining, it’s snowing, it’s sleeting, it’s hot, it’s cold. Regardless, we’ve got to go out there and play and do our jobs.”

The Dolphins will be in Pittsburgh in Week 15 and they’ll close out the season in New England, so this probably won’t be the only time Tagovailoa has to face down the elements and his ability to do so will determine if the current winning streak can blossom into a real push for a playoff spot before Week 18 is in the books.