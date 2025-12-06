Two months after incident, Mark Sanchez posts statement of gratitude

In both the blink of an eye and what feels like forever, Thursday was the two-month anniversary of the incident in Indianapolis that left former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez with multiple stab wounds. And multiple criminal charges. And a lawsuit, with Sanchez now one of multiple defendants.

On Friday, Sanchez — whose only direct public comments came after he was officially booked on, among others, one count of felony battery — posted on social media.

“This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different,” Sanchez said, via Drew Lerner of AwfulAnnouncing.com. “I’m just grateful — to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids. Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season.”

The other messages from Sanchez since the altercation have come in the form of statements issued by his brother, on behalf of the family. (The most recent was issued last month, when Fox parted ways with Sanchez and hired Drew Brees to replace him.)

Most lawyers would advise a client facing both real prison time and a potentially significant civil judgment to say nothing. Ever. Anywhere. Sanchez’s statement, however, is innocuous and, if anything, a potentially positive P.R. move in the broader effort to eventually get him exonerated. Or at least to minimize the worst-case scenario.

The problem for Sanchez is that he reportedly told police he didn’t remember anything about the fight with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole. Which makes Tole’s version, coupled with any and all available surveillance video, the official record of what transpired between the two men.

For now, Sanchez has been focused on recovering from the injuries inflicted on him by Tole, at a time when Tole claims he believed Sanchez was going to kill him. Once Sanchez is healthy, the best possible outcome could be to negotiate the best possible deal, in which he accepts responsibility for what occurred that night.

Full and fair compensation to Tole for the injuries he suffered could lay the foundation for an outcome to the criminal case that would result in no time served, a period of probation, and an opportunity for Sanchez to do whatever he needs to do to prevent something like that from ever happening again.