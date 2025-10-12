 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Sanchez speaks to reporter after formal booking

  
Published October 12, 2025 12:19 PM

Former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez was officially booked and processed at the Marion County, Indiana, jail on Sunday morning. On his way out of the facility, he briefly answered questions from a reporter, while moving tentatively and wearing a sling on his right arm.

“Mark, is there anything you want to say to the people of Indianapolis?” said Max Lewis of Fox 59/CBS 4.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the recovery,” Sanchez said, “and I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital. . . . I just want to thank Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry I can’t answer all your questions.”

“Are you feeling any better?” Lewis asked.

“I’m recovering slowly,” Sanchez said. “A long process.”

The legal situation involving Sanchez could be a long process, too. Sanchez is facing multiple charges, including felony battery, for his altercation with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver. Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times, allegedly in self-defense. Tole also has sued Sanchez and Fox for the injuries Tole suffered.