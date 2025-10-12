Mark Sanchez speaks to reporter after formal booking

Former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez was officially booked and processed at the Marion County, Indiana, jail on Sunday morning. On his way out of the facility, he briefly answered questions from a reporter, while moving tentatively and wearing a sling on his right arm.

“Mark, is there anything you want to say to the people of Indianapolis?” said Max Lewis of Fox 59/CBS 4.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the recovery,” Sanchez said, “and I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital. . . . I just want to thank Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry I can’t answer all your questions.”

“Are you feeling any better?” Lewis asked.

“I’m recovering slowly,” Sanchez said. “A long process.”

The legal situation involving Sanchez could be a long process, too. Sanchez is facing multiple charges, including felony battery, for his altercation with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver. Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times, allegedly in self-defense. Tole also has sued Sanchez and Fox for the injuries Tole suffered.