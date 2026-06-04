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Arm soreness has kept Mac Jones from throwing of late

  
Published June 3, 2026 09:26 PM

The 49ers canceled next week’s mandatory minicamp, so they will wrap up their offseason program on Thursday.

49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones did not throw last week or this week as he rests his throwing arm.

Jones, though, isn’t concerned.

Just a little soreness in my shoulder,” Jones said on Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Everything’s clean and looks good, so just kind of being precautionary, I guess is the word. But yeah, I’ll be ready for training camp.”

Jones, 27, started eight games in place of Brock Purdy last season, and the 49ers went 5-3 in his starts. His success spurred trade rumors in the offseason, but the 49ers made it clear to him that they had no plans to trade him.

While he wants another starting opportunity, Jones isn’t in a rush to leave a good situation.

“I also love it here, and I’m not really in the business of leaving good people, so I’m not mad about it at all,” Jones said. “I think it’s a great organization, and I did a lot of fun stuff last year, but it’s a new year. I feel like this is the first year I’ve had the same offensive playbook, being in the NFL, so that’s kind of nice. If you go to a new team, you’ve got to learn a new playbook again and kind of do everything over, so it’s good.

“I’m excited, and really, just looking forward to this summer and getting everything going again.”

The 49ers gave Jones a pay raise for 2026 as he enters the final year of his contract.