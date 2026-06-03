49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp

The 49ers won’t be holding a mandatory minicamp this offseason.

The team was scheduled to hold that minicamp on June 9 and 10, but a team official told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that head coach Kyle Shanahan has called it off. The team’s 100 percent attendance at this week’s voluntary work was cited as the reason for the decision.

One more OTA session is scheduled for Thursday and that now stands as the last day of offseason work for the Niners before they get back together for training camp this summer.

The 49ers haven’t announced their schedule for camp yet, but they’ll have a little more time to sort out those details with no other work on the calendar for next week.