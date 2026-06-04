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George Kittle continues push for Week 1 return

  
Published June 3, 2026 10:54 PM

George Kittle’s goal from the moment he tore his Achilles was to get back for the season opener. He said Wednesday that he remains on track to get back for Week 1.

“My Achilles is doing great, no setbacks in my recovery,” Kittle said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Checking all the boxes, doing everything I’m supposed to do. My surgeon’s super happy. My physical therapist in L.A., who works with him, is super happy. Niners are happy. I’m happy.”

Kittle tore his right Achilles during a Jan. 11 playoff game against the Eagles. That gave him only eight months for surgery and rehab, prompting an initial fear that Kittle would miss some of the 2026 season.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Kittle’s Achilles in Los Angeles the week of the injury, and he told Kittle immediately afterward that Kittle had “a chance” to make it back for Week 1.

“I mean, it definitely ignites something and makes you push for it,” Kittle said. “So, we’re on track; we’re ahead of schedule.”

The long round trip to and from Melbourne, Australia, for the first game complicates Kittle’s timeline, but he calls it “just another challenge.”

Kittle made a seventh career Pro Bowl last season despite playing only 11 regular-season games due to hamstring and ankle injuries.