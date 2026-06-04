Steelers, TE Darnell Washington agree to a four-year extension

The Steelers have agreed to terms with tight end Darnell Washington on a four-year extension.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the deal is worth $42 million with $21 million guaranteed.

The Steelers drafted Washington in the third round in 2023, and he has improved every year.

As a rookie, Washington was used mostly as a blocker and had only seven catches for 61 yards. He caught 19 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in 2024 before 31 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

He has played more than 500 snaps on offense in each of his first three seasons despite the Steelers having Pat Freiermuth at the position.