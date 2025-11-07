Sanchez family expresses disappointment in news that Fox has moved on from Mark Sanchez

On Friday, Fox Sports announced that it no longer employs former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. Mark’s brother, Nick Sanchez, has issued a statement on behalf of the Sanchez family.

“It’s been a long month for Mark as he continues to recover from serious injuries while also grieving the loss of a close friend,” Nick Sanchez said on behalf of the family. “While the recent news — and its timing — is understandably disappointing, our priority remains his continued healing and recovery. Mark deeply values his time at Fox and the exceptional colleagues he’s had the privilege to work with. Those relationships are meaningful and will endure.”

The statement refers to the recent passing of former Jets center Nick Mangold, a former teammate of Mark’s with the Jets.

Mark Sanchez’s criminal trial is due to begin on December 11. His ongoing recovery from the stabbing he suffered during the October 4 incident could delay the case.