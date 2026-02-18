Former NFL player Hardy Nickerson seeks help from collectors to return stolen memorabilia

Hardy Nickerson was a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker in the 1990s and had a 16-year NFL career. Over those years in the league, he accumulated a collection of mementos that has great sentimental value to him — and potentially great monetary value to collectors. And now Nickerson has reported many of his items stole, and is asking for collectors to help.

Nickerson, who is now a high school football coach, was in the process of moving to San Juan Capistrano, California, to begin his new job as head coach at JSerra Catholic High School, when his moving crew stopped at a Hampton Inn in Santa Clarita. The next morning, the crew reported that the locks on the back of the truck had been cut and some of Nickerson’s property had been stolen.

That property included awards, jerseys and autographed helmets that Nickerson is hoping to get back if the thieves try to sell it.

“Hopefully, someone will see that if they’re trying to sell it and say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, I believe that was lost,’ or no, ‘Stolen!’” Nickerson told CBS News. “If it has my name on it, please get it back to me.”

Nickerson said he was particularly upset to lose the 1998 Byron “Whizzer” White NFL Man of the Year Award, which was bestowed on him by the NFL Players Association for his leadership both on and off the field.

“The Byron ‘Whizzer’ White Award, which was given to, like, the man of the year,” Nickerson said. “Huge, huge award.”

Nickerson played for the Steelers from 1987 to 1992, the Buccaneers from 1993 to 1999, the Jaguars in 2000 and 2001 and the Packers in 2002. He went into coaching after retiring and has coached at the high school, college and professional level.