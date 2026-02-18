Raiders to hire Zach Azzanni as WRs coach

The Raiders are hiring Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Azzanni will enter his 10th season in the NFL, most recently with the Steelers.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Bears’ wide receivers coach in 2017.

Azzanni has also coached the wide receivers for the Broncos (2018-22), Jets (2023) and Steelers (2024-25).

He and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak previously worked together for one season in Denver. In 2022, Kubiak was the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nathaniel Hackett.

Jerry Jeudy was the team’s leading receiver that season with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.