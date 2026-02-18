Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’s contract, open up over $43 million in 2026 cap space

It remains to be seen if Patrick Mahomes will be helping the Chiefs as their quarterback in Week 1 of the 2026 season, but a tweak to his contract will help the team’s financial outlook heading into the offseason.

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com reports that the Chiefs have restructured Mahomes’s contract. They converted $54.45 million of his salary into a signing bonus, which cut his cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million for the coming season.

Moving the money into future years will add over $10 million to Mahomes’s future cap numbers and he’s now set to have a cap hit of over $85 million for the 2027 season. He’s currently signed through 2031, so the Chiefs could continue to move money into the coming years or they could work on another extension that knocks that number down.

Mahomes tore his ACL in December and said recently that he’s aiming to be back in action for the start of the regular season. That storyline will take on greater importance as Week 1 draws closer.