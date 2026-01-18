Todd Monken scheduled for second interview with Browns

Reports last week indicated that Todd Monken is a top candidate to follow John Harbaugh to the Giants and serve as the team’s offensive coordinator, but that’s not the only job possibility for Monken.

Monken interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he is scheduled for a second, in-person interview with Cleveland on Tuesday. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is also scheduled for a second interview with the team.

Monken worked as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore the last three seasons. He has never been an NFL head coach, but he went 13-25 over three seasons as the head coach at Southern Miss.

The Buccaneers also interviewed Monken for their offensive coordinator vacancy this month.