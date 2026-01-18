 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Monken scheduled for second interview with Browns

  
Published January 18, 2026 10:16 AM

Reports last week indicated that Todd Monken is a top candidate to follow John Harbaugh to the Giants and serve as the team’s offensive coordinator, but that’s not the only job possibility for Monken.

Monken interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he is scheduled for a second, in-person interview with Cleveland on Tuesday. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is also scheduled for a second interview with the team.

Monken worked as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore the last three seasons. He has never been an NFL head coach, but he went 13-25 over three seasons as the head coach at Southern Miss.

The Buccaneers also interviewed Monken for their offensive coordinator vacancy this month.