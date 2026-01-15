 Skip navigation
Report: Monken expected to join Harbaugh with NYG
How much do teams consider age with coaches?
Report: LaFleur's status still 'up in the air'

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Report: Monken expected to join Harbaugh with NYG
How much do teams consider age with coaches?
Report: LaFleur's status still 'up in the air'

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Reports: Todd Monken a top candidate to be Giants offensive coordinator

  
Published January 15, 2026 08:30 AM

John Harbaugh is set to be the next head coach of the Giants and one of his top assistants from Baltimore may be making the move with him.

Multiple reports on Thursday have Todd Monken as a top choice to be the offensive coordinator. Monken held the same job on Harbaugh’s Ravens staff for the last three seasons.

The Giants will have to conduct a full search to comply with NFL hiring rules before naming Monken or anyone else their coordinator.

Monken interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy and has been seen as an offensive coordinator option for several teams, but sticking with Harbaugh and working to continue quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development in New Jersey appears to be the likely next step in his career.