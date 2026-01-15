Reports: Todd Monken a top candidate to be Giants offensive coordinator

John Harbaugh is set to be the next head coach of the Giants and one of his top assistants from Baltimore may be making the move with him.

Multiple reports on Thursday have Todd Monken as a top choice to be the offensive coordinator. Monken held the same job on Harbaugh’s Ravens staff for the last three seasons.

The Giants will have to conduct a full search to comply with NFL hiring rules before naming Monken or anyone else their coordinator.

Monken interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy and has been seen as an offensive coordinator option for several teams, but sticking with Harbaugh and working to continue quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development in New Jersey appears to be the likely next step in his career.