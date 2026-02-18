Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock will join the Seahawks’ staff

Thomas Hammock is leaving his post as the head coach at Northern Illinois to join the Seahawks.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Hammock will be the running backs coach under Mike Macdonald in 2026. Hammock will also have a senior offensive assistant title.

Hammock has spent the last seven seasons at Northern Illinois. He has a 35-47 record that includes a win over Notre Dame in 2024 and a 2-1 record in bowl games.

Hammock spent five seasons as the Ravens’ running backs coach before moving to the school. Macdonald was also on Baltimore’s staff at that time, so the Seattle partnership will be a reunion for the two men.