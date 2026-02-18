 Skip navigation
49ers will play in Mexico City during the 2026 season

  
Published February 18, 2026 08:13 AM

The 49ers will be leaving the country for two of their 17 games during the 2026 regular season.

The team announced on Wednesday that they will be the designated home team for a game in Mexico City this fall. The date and opponent for the game at Estadio Banorte have not been announced at this point.

Mexico has not hosted an NFL game since the 2022 season. The 49ers beat the Cardinals 38-10 in that game and the same two teams also took part in the NFL’s first-ever Mexico City game during the 2005 season.

The announcement comes after the NFL announced that the 49ers will be facing the Rams in the league’s first Australian game. The trips to Melbourne and Mexico City join road games in Atlanta and New Jersey for what will be a well-traveled 49ers team this year.