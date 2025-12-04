Rams WR Davante Adams returns to limited practice

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice on Wednesday because of hamstring soreness.

He returned to limited work on Thursday.

Running back Kyren Williams (ankle) remained a limited participant on Thursday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expects Adams and Williams to play against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Darious Williams (tibia) and nose tackle Poona Ford (calf) remained non-participants.

Safety Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) and outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) again were limited.

Inside linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.